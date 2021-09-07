Coal India gives Rs 75 crore NSDF for building sports hostels

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The Coal India Limited has contributed Rs 75 crore towards the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), which will be utilised for the construction of three hostels at Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Academies at Bangalore, Bhopal and Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education, Gwalior.

Coal India handed over the cheque towards its contribution for NSDF, as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), to Anurag Thakur, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports here on Tuesday.

During his address, Thakur said that the contribution by Coal India to NSDF has come at an appropriate time in the backdrop of unprecedented performance by Indian sportspersons at the recent Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo. He congratulated the Indian athletes for their best-ever performance at the Paralympics and for winning 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Appreciating the initiative of Coal India, the minister added that with this a part of the funds generated from the mining of coal will go to chisel our sportspersons into 'diamonds' that deliver a podium finish.

Giving more details, the minister said that the fund is used to promote sports in general and specific sports disciplines for achieving excellence at the national and international level. The fund is also judiciously applied for the modernisation and development of infrastructure. In the previous years, several PSUs have generously contributed to NSDF.

"The sports academies under SAI and LNIPE needed more hostels for the benefit of athletes. Coal India Ltd's endeavour to contribute substantial funds of Rs.75 crore towards construction of three hostels for sports athletes will bring ease of training and enhanced facilities," Thakur added.

The minister proposed that the Sports Authority of India and Coal India Limited should jointly set up a sports academy for furthering the cause of sporting culture in the country.

Thakur appealed to all PSUs, corporates, and individuals to come forward and contribute generously to the NSDF as part of their corporate social responsibility and become stakeholders in India's journey to becoming a sporting powerhouse.

Minister of State for YAS Nisith Pramanik assured that the funds provided by CIL will be used judiciously and the project will be completed in a time-bound manner.

--IANS

bsk/kh