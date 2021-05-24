Coco Gauff makes big ranking leap before French Open

Coco, who had moved up five places to 30 in the rankings last week, jumped another five spots to 25 in singles following her title triumph in Parma, where she defeated China's Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-3.

Paris, May 24 (IANS) American teenager Coco Gauff and Spain's 23-year-old Paula Badosa made significant movement in the WTA rankings released on Monday, following their title triumphs at the Emilia-Romagna Open (Parma) and the Serbia Ladies Open (Belgrade) over the weekend.

Badosa moved up 10 places to a career-high 34 following her Belgrade triumph.

There was no movement in the Top-10, with Australia's Ashleigh Barty leading the rankings, followed by Japan's Naomi Osaka and Romania's Simona Halep.

The 17-year-old Coco also became the youngest woman to sweep both the singles and doubles titles at a WTA event since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

At 17 years, 72 days old, the American is also the youngest player to make her top-25 debut since September 12, 2005, when Nicole Vaidisova did so at 16 years, 142 days.

Coco is the youngest American to make her top-25 debut in nearly 23 years (Serena Williams, June 8, 1998).

After starting the year at No.48, Coco was the No.9-ranked American and has currently improved her current position as fifth in line behind No. 24 Madison Keys, No.14 Jennifer Brady, No. 8 Serena Williams and No. 5 Sofia Kenin.

In four clay-court events in 2021, Coco owns a 12-3 record on the surface.

--IANS

akm/ash