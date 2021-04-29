Comments on IPL bio-bubble had nothing to do with feeling of coronavirus entering it, says Zampa

Melbourne [Australia], April 29 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Adam Zampa on Thursday issued a clarification regarding his statement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble in India being vulnerable.



Zampa along with teammate Kane Richardson decided to opt out of the tournament due to personal reasons on Monday and the duo has finally made their way back home to Australia.

"Thanks to everyone for the messages of concern. Kane and I have both reached Melbourne safe and sound. Firstly, thanks to RCB Management for the way they dealt with the situation. As soon as we made the choice that we felt the right thing to do was to come home, they were fully supportive and did everything they could to help. Their understanding of the situation made the process a lot easier," said Zampa in an official statement released by RCB.

"Secondly, my comments about the vulnerability of the IPL bubble had nothing to do with feeling like the virus would enter the bubble at any stage. The BCCI and RCB had many precautions to make us feel safe. I believe the tournament is in great hands and will definitely see the finish line. I am understanding the velocity of the situation in India and my thoughts go out to the whole country. It was a personal choice to leave for several reasons," he added.

Earlier, Zampa had said that he pulled out of the competition in order to keep his mental health in check.

"Obviously the COVID situation over here is pretty dire. I just felt, rocking up to training and stuff, obviously, I wasn't playing in the team as well, I was going to training and I wasn't finding the motivation. There were a few other things like bubble fatigue and the chance to get home, once all the news broke about the flights and everything. I thought this was the best time to make the call," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Zampa as saying.

"There's a lot of people coming out and saying games of cricket could be a reprieve for some people but that's also going to be a personal answer. Someone who has a family member on their death bed probably doesn't care about the cricket," he added.

When asked about how strong the bio-bubble is in India, Zampa said: "We've been in a few bubbles now, and I feel like this is probably the most vulnerable. I just feel like because it's India, we're always being told about the hygiene over here and being extra careful ... I just felt like it was the most vulnerable. The IPL that was held in Dubai six months ago didn't feel that way at all. I felt like that was extremely safe." (ANI)

