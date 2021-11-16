Commitment from NZ squad in T20 WC was special to be involved with: Williamson

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 16 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Tuesday said that his side showed great commitment in the recently-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup.



The Kiwis had made it to the finals of the showpiece event, and in the summit clash, they suffered an eight-wicket loss against Australia.

"What a journey it was. The commitment from this group was special to be involved with. So close, but so much to take away from the last 3 weeks. Congratulations to our neighbours across the Tasman, well deserved," Williamson wrote on Instagram.

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner played knocks of 77 and 53 as Australia defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup.

Williamson will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against India which gets underway from Wednesday. "Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson will miss this week's three-game T20 series against India as he prioritises preparing for the Test series starting on November 25 in Kanpur," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

NZC said with the opening game of the T20 series on Wednesday evening, followed by games on Friday and Sunday night - the decision was made for Williamson to join the Test specialist group already training in Jaipur as they focus on red-ball preparation.

Fellow dual squad member Tim Southee will captain the T20 side for the opening game on Wednesday, while Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are also available for both series. (ANI)

