Committed to improving players' experience: French Open chief

"We are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka. The outcome of Naomi withdrawing from Roland Garros is unfortunate," said Moretton in a short press conference.

Paris, June 1 (IANS) French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton said he is expecting Naomi Osaka to return to Roland Garros next year after Japanese world No. 2 player withdrew from the clay-court Grand Slam tournament on Monday due to her mental health.

"We wish her the best and the quickest possible recovery. We look forward to having Naomi in our tournament next year," Moretton added.

The 23-year-old Naomi had defeated Romania's Patricia Maria Tig on Sunday, but did not turn up to face media. This prompted the organisers to fine her $15,000 and be warned that she faced expulsion from Grand Slam tournaments if she continued to do so.

Moretton had earlier termed Naomi's decision to not attend the presser a 'phenomenal error'.

However, he told the media that the tournament remains committed to athletes' well-being and improvement in players' experience, including with the media.

"As all the Grand Slams, the WTA, the ATP, and the ITF, we remain very committed to all athletes' well-being and to continually improving every aspect of players' experience in our tournament, including with the media, like we have always strived to do," added Moreton.

