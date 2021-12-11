Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships: Hazarika Popy clinches silver medal

Hazarika lifted 84kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk for a total of 189kg to take the second spot on the podium. Niger'a's Rafiatu Lawal stood on top with 207kg (92+115) while Sri Lankan N Rajapaksa lifted 164kg (74+90) to complete the top three.

Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Dec 11 (IANS) Indian weightlifter Hazarika Popy clinched the silver medal in the womens 59 kg category at the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, here on Saturday.

However, Popy's lifts were only enough to put her 17th in the World Weightlifting Championships 2021, which are being held concurrently.

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Kuo Hsing-Chun of Chinese Taipei was crowned the world champion for the fifth time. She lifted a total of 230kg to stand on top of the overall leaderboard and also won gold in clean and jerk for her effort of 130kg, an olympics.com report said.

Meanwhile, the top prize in snatch went to Mariia Hanhur of Ukraine after she lifted 101kg.

Earlier in the 'ay, India's Ajay Singh topped Group C 'n the men's 81 kg, setting a new national record in snatch with a 147 kg lift and had a best attempt of 175kg in clean and jerk to total 322kg.

However, final standings will be determined only after the completion of Group A and B on Sunday.

--IANS

avn