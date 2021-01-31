Complaints will be filed against this barbarity: Marseille condemns 'unacceptable attack' by fans

Marseille [France], January 31 (ANI): French club Olympique de Marseille on Saturday condemned the "unacceptable attack" on the club by fans and said that they will file complaints "against this barbarity". The club added that they have all the evidence and will hand them over to the investigators.



Angry Marseille fans have been protesting against the running of the club amid a dismal 2020-21 season. The club is currently placed in the seventh position in the Ligue 1 standings, having suffered defeats in their previous three matches.

According to Goal.com, unhappy at the way in which the team is being run on and off the field, fans descended on Marseille's training centre, with smoke bombs having been used and trees having been set alight.

Following the attack, Ligue 1 announced the postponement of the club's clash against Rennes which was slated to take place on Saturday. "Given the incidents that happened at the Olympique de Marseille training centre this afternoon, the OM - Stade Rennais match (Round 22 of Ligue 1) has been postponed to a later date," Ligue 1 said in a statement.

Issuing a statement, Olympique de Marseille said damage inside the buildings amounted to several hundred thousand euros.

"Olympique de Marseille strongly condemns the unacceptable attack on the club this afternoon inside the Robert-Louis Dreyfus training centre. A few hundred individuals from Ultras supporters groups broke into the site of the Commanderie's training centre, including the professional group's building, by force, and with violence," the club said in a statement.

"Despite the intervention of the police, an unjustifiable outbreak of violence endangered the lives of those present on the site (players, staff, law enforcement, security guards, employees). Thefts were perpetrated and vehicles were damaged. Five trees were burnt with the sole intention of destruction. Damage inside the buildings amounted to several hundred thousand euros.

"These irresponsible and unacceptable actions must be condemned with the utmost severity. Olympique de Marseille has all the evidence. They were immediately passed on to the investigators. Complaints will be filed in the next few hours to assert the club's rights against this barbarity," it added. (ANI)

