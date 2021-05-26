Conditions in England will favour New Zealand in WTC final: Cummins

"It is going to be a good match. I think there has been a lot of rain in England from what I have seen in the news. I think, in terms of conditions, it is going to be close to New Zealand conditions," said Cummins in a question-and-answer session with fans on Youtube.

He, however, refused to predict the winner, saying the June 18-22 match is a one-off Test and is hard to predict.

"We have seen both teams not having played Test matches for a couple of months. So, it is a one-off. Anything can happen. I will sit on the fence," he said before insisting that weather conditions should favour the Kiwis.

"But if I say anything, the conditions should probably suit New Zealand more than India," he added.

Cummins is the leading wicket-taker in the World Test Championship, having picked 70 scalps in 14 Test matches. He could be overtaken by India off-spinner R Ashwin in the WTC final, who is three short of him with 67 scalps in 13 Tests.

The 28-year-old pace bowler said he loved the concept of the World Test Championship but felt frustrated at the event getting shortened due to Covid-19.

"It is annoying (that) Covid-19 made it a bit more difficult but it is great. I really enjoyed the whole aspect of it. Each series stands for something more than just the series itself. I really liked the (WTC) format. Unfortunately, we missed the series. So, we didn't have the six series leading to the final but I do enjoy the concept," added Cummins who praised India for winning the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba.

"Our record is very good at Gabba. I thought we had cracks in it and that it is going to be perfect for Day 5. Everything went to plan and then obviously India played beautifully and felt confident after SCG where they had hung in. We needed 7-8 wickets. We knew it wasn't going to be easy, wish we took (a) few more wickets," he added.

