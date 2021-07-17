Confident heading into Olympics, time to give best performance, says gymnast Pranati Nayak

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics beginning July 23, gymnast Pranati Nayak on Saturday said that she is confident heading into the Tokyo Olympics.



The first batch of India's Olympic-bound athletes is departing for Tokyo on Saturday evening. The contingent would land in Japan on July 18.

"It feels good that I have to compete on such a major platform. I will compete well and try to bring laurels to India. I am confident, I have prepared a lot. It is time to give my best performance," Nayak told ANI.

India's weightlifting coach Pramod Kumar Sharma said that he has high hopes from Mirabai Chanu in the upcoming Games.

"I have hopes with Mirabai Chanu. She is doing a lot of hard work. We hope that she wins a gold or silver medal. She has already reached Tokyo with chief coach Vijay Sharma," said Sharma.

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo.

This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country. (ANI)

