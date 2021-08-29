Confident that Indian athletes will win more medals in Paralympics: Anurag Thakur after Bhavina's silver

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): After Bhavina Patel scripted history in Tokyo, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday said he is confident that more Indian athletes will win medals in the ongoing Paralympic Games.



Paddler Bhavina won silver on Sunday after losing the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles at the showpiece event.

"What could have been better today, as today is National Sports Day and Bhavina won a silver medal in Paralympics. I am confident that the Indian athletes will win more such medals in Paralympics," Anurag Thakur told reporters after launching the Fit India Mobile Application on the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' said the passion for sports in the youth of the country at the present times is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand.

Talking about the same, Anurag Thakur said, "PM Modi spoke about Major Dhyan Chand and we are also standing in the Major Dhyan Chand. He was an iconic figure. On National Sports Day about two years back, PM Modi launched the Fit India movement."

"Today we have launched the Fit India Mobile App, it can help you monitor daily sleep pattern, water intake, it can help you guide you to stay fit and healthy. One must not forget the 'Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz," he added.

Anurag Thakur also talked about an old picture of paddlers Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel with PM Modi.

"I have also tweeted a picture from 2010 before Commonwealth Games in which PM Modi is seen standing along Bhavina. PM Modi's love for sports is not new. He also interacted with Olympic athletes irrespective of how they performed in Tokyo Games," said Anurag Thakur.

Coming back to the Fit India Movement, it was launched on August 29 2019 by PM Modi with the vision of making India a Fit and Healthy Nation.

Over the past two years, the Fit India Movement has reached millions of people across the country via its various fitness campaigns such as Fit India School Week, Fit India Freedom Run, Fit India Cyclothon, and many others. (ANI)

