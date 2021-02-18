Confident that name change will bring us good fortune: Rahul

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul on Thursday said that the new name of the team represents it better as a unit.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced that it was changing its name from Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday and unveiled a new logo as well.

"I liked the name Kings XI but the team is a lot more than just 11 players," said Rahul in a video tweeted by Punjab Kings.