Congrats on Ashes win, hope you have a good IPL auction, SRH to Warner

Warner was removed as the SRH captain midway through the IPL 2021 season, with Kane Williamson replacing him. He was subsequently even dropped from the SRH playing XI as well. Later, the franchise released him before the mega auction.

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday congratulated in-form opener, David Warner, for Australia's Ashes win and hoped that the left-hander has a good IPL 2022 auction when he goes under the hammer next year.

On Tuesday when Australia retained the Ashes after beating England to take a 3-0 lead in the five-Test series, the official Twitter handle of SRH reacted to their win and congratulated Warner for being a part of the victorious side.

"Congrats on the Ashes win Davey -- Looks like you are back to form and enjoying the after-party! On the other hand, we hope you have a good auction," tweeted the official Twitter handle of SRH.

The SRH tweet came after the batter mocked SRH head coach Tom Moody when a fan suggested that the franchise has a good auction next year.

"Baha doubt it," Warner had tweeted while replying to a fan's tweet which read: "How about having a good auction for SRH Tom? Please."

SRH finished at the last spot in the points table in the 14th edition of the IPL.

--IANS

cs/bsk