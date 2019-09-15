Congratulations Liverpool: Pep Guardiola jokes post Manchester City's crushing defeat

Leeds [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): After a shocking defeat at the hands of Norwich City in the Premier League, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joked, saying "congratulations, Liverpool, you are the champions."

Liverpool thrashed Newcastle by 3-1, whereas, Manchester City witnessed a 2-3 defeat on Saturday in the Premier League.

"We're in September... we're going to do that? Okay: congratulations, Liverpool, you are the champions. We're in September! We'll recover, go to Ukraine, then we come back," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.Liverpool are placed on the top of the points table with 15 points as they have won all their five matches so far in the tournament.Manchester City, on the other hand, have won three matches and drew against Tottenham before suffering their first defeat. Manchester City stands on the second spot with 10 points."Of course, we've dropped five points. Tottenham was a pity because we played very well. Against Norwich, it was in the important parts, in set pieces for example, that the players have to know exactly what to do," Guardiola said.Despite the defeat, Guardiola said they are going to fight until the end."In the changing room, I speak with them and at the same time I know the commitment in every single training session and in all they do. We are going to keep going every time until the end," he said. (ANI)