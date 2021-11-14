Conway missing out on T20 WC final huge loss for NZ: Boult

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Sunday said that his side will miss Devon Conway in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against Australia.



Conway will be missing the final after he injured his hand during the semi-final clash against England earlier this week.

"It's what we have come here to achieve and we're looking forward to taking on the Australians. It has been a good year and a good tournament for us. I wouldn't say it has swung a heck of a lot but the new ball is important for our side. The golden rule is that you pick wickets in the powerplay. But having said that, we need to adjust to the conditions and the pitch," Boult said before the game.

"Conway missing out is a huge loss and understandably there is no one who is more gutted than he is. He has been a huge part of the BlackCaps side. The positive is that it gives someone else the opportunity to step up in his place. We have 15 guys who can do the job," he added.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

While Australia and New Zealand are two contrasting units, both are high on confidence after inspired shows in the semi-final games and it will all boil down to who manages to hold the nerves better in the summit clash.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult. (ANI)

