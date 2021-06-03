Conway's 200 in NZ's 378 all out, England 25/2 (Tea)

London, June 3 (IANS) Ollie Robinson bagged four wickets and Mark Wood three as New Zealand were all out for 378, with debutant Devon Conway scoring 200, in their first innings of the first Test against England here on Thursday.

By the tea interval, England were reduced to 25 for two in 10 overs, with Tim Southee and Zak Crawley being dismissed for nought and two respectively.