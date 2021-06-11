Copa America: Lucas Ocampos misses out as Argentina name squad

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], June 11: Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos along with defender Juan Foyth has been left out of Argentina's Copa America squad, which was finalised on Thursday night, according to the official CONMEBOL website.



Ocampos has been the most notable snub from the 28-player squad, despite featuring regularly since Lionel Scaloni became head coach in 2018. The 26-year-old had a lackluster outing in Scaloni's team just one week prior against Chile in a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw. He did not play in Argentina's second World Cup qualifying match of the month.

Serving LaLiga's club Sevilla, Lucas managed just one non-penalty goal in 34 domestic appearances during the 2020-21 season and five goals when including spot-kicks.

Under the captaincy of Lionel Messi, Argentina will be hoping to seek their national team's first major title since 1993 in this year's Copa America.

Argentina will open its Group A campaign against Chile on Monday in Rio de Janeiro. Uruguay, Bolivia, and Paraguay are also in Group A. All matches of this showpiece event will be played in four cities, before culminating with the final in Rio de Janeiro on July 10.

Argentina Squad for Copa America 2021: Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Agustin Marchesin (Porto) and Juan Musso (Udinese)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Atalanta), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolas Gonzalez (Stuttgart), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Joaquin Correa (Lazio), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen) and Sergio Aguero (Barcelona) (ANI)

