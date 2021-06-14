Copa America: My biggest dream is to get a title with Argentina, says Messi

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], June 14 (ANI): Argentina football captain Lionel Messi has reiterated that his biggest dream is to win a title with the national team and feels the team is currently "on the right track" ahead of the Copa America opener against Chile.



Messi is one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen, but despite his incredible success at the club level and on a personal level, international trophies have always eluded him with Argentina. The 2021 Copa America could well be 33-year-old Messi's final chance to win the continental tournament.

"At no time did the national team depend on me," Goal.com quoted Messi as saying to Ole. "We always try to have a strong group. We always said that if we are not a strong team, winning and achieving our objectives would be difficult."

"I am always available to be a part of the national team and to give my best because my biggest dream is to get a title with the Argentine national team. I was very close many times. It didn't happen, but I will keep trying. I will always fight for this dream," the FC Barcelona forward added.

After playing 15 years for Argentina, Messi has lost the 2014 World Cup final, plus two editions of Copa America in 2015 and 2016. Argentina hasn't won any major tournament since the 1993 South American championship.

Talking about the COVID-19 condition, Messi admitted that he is worried about the risk of catching the virus but added there's little players can do to control the situation.

"All of us are at risk of catching Covid. We are worried about it, we have to take care of ourselves and do everything we're told," the six-time Ballon d'Or winner said.

"We'll be taking on other teams, there is also the risk of infection. We'll do whatever possible to make sure it doesn't happen but a lot of the time it's not up to us. It can happen."

Argentina's campaign will begin on Monday against Chile at the Nilton Santos Stadium. Argentina is in group A with Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The four best teams in each group advance to the knockout stage. All matches of this marquee event will be played in four cities, before culminating with the final at the historic Maracana Stadium in Rio on July 10. (ANI)

