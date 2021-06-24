Copa America: Peru rally to earn 2-2 draw with Ecuador

Celta Vigo midfielder Renato Tapia gifted Ecuador the perfect start by sliding the ball into his own net after a Pervis Estupinan cross from the left flank on Wednesday, reports Xinhua.

Goiania (Brazil), June 24 (IANS) Peru came back from a two-goal deficit to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Copa America knockout phase with a 2-2 draw against Ecuador here.

Ayrton Preciado doubled Ecuador's lead on the stroke of half-time with a low finish following Damian Diaz's curling 30-yard free kick from the right wing.

Peru struck just after the restart through Gianluca Lapadula, who finished coolly when Christian Cueva's defence-splitting pass left him one-on-one with goalkeeper Hernan Galindez.

Andre Carrillo put Peru on level terms five minutes later, slotting a first-time shot past Galindez after combining with Lapadula.

The result means Peru have four points from three matches while Ecuador have two points, with both teams having one group match left.

--IANS

akm/dpb