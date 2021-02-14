Cornwall 4-wicket haul helps Windies beat B'desh, win series 2-0

Cornwall followed up on figures of 5/74 in Bangladesh's first innings with four wickets for 105 runs in 30 overs. Bangladesh, chasing a target of 231, were dismissed for 213.

Dhaka, Feb 14 (IANS) Rahkeem Cornwall took a four-wicket haul on the fourth day of West Indies's second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla stadium to lead the hosts to a 17-run win. The West Indies have thus won the two-match series 2-0.

Earlier, the visitors started the day with the overnight score of 41 for 3 but they faced batting collapse from the start. Despite Bonner's fighting 38-run knock, West Indies were all out for 117. Taijul Islam took four wickets.

Chasing 231, Tamim Iqbal gave Bangladesh a good start with a 46-ball 50-run knock. But West Indies fought-back as they kept taking wickets from both ends following Tamim's departure and reduced to 115 for 5. Liton Kumar Das got the start but he too dismissed after scoring 22.

Bangladesh's hopes were then hanging on Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored a half-century in the first innings and looked capable of leading Bangladesh to victory. But it was Jomel Warrican who had the last laugh as he picked up the wicket of Miraz's wicket for 31 as the last batsmen.

Brief scores: West Indies 409 & 117 (Nkrumah Boner 38, Joshua da Silva 20; Taijul Islam 4/36) vs Bangladesh 296 & 213 (Tamim Iqbal 50, Mominul Haque 26; Rahkeem Cornwall 4/105)

