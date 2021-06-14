Could have cried, but did not as I tried my best: Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas had threatened to cause an upset as he won the first two sets before the Serb world No. 1 bounced back after a break from the court to win the next three sets.

Paris, June 14 (IANS) World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lost the French Open final on Sunday said he does not have any regrets as he gave it all against Novak Djokovic who won his 19th Grand Slam title.

"I do not think I have regrets. I could have easily cried, but I see no reason for me crying because I tried everything. I could not come up with anything better," said Tsitsipas, who believes he can win a Grand Slam title one day with the way he is playing.

The French Open final was the Greek's best performance in a Grand Slam tournament.

"I believe that I am able to play for titles like this. Despite my loss today, I have faith in my game. I very much believe I can get to that point very soon. I see no reason for me not to be holding that trophy one day," he said further.

The Greek player, who will next play the Noventi Open in Halle as the grass season gets underway, said he has to ensure he wins three sets not two in case he is faced with a similar situation.

"What I learned today is that no matter what, in order for the match to be finished, you have to win three sets and not two," added Tsitsipas.

"Two sets does not really mean anything. It is still one away of winning the entire match.

"I do not think I relaxed. I do not think I changed much. I just kept the same pace. I kept the things that were working for me. He left the court after two-sets-to-love down, but he came back to me like a different player suddenly.

"He played really well. He gave me no space… I kind of felt like he could read my game a bit better suddenly."

