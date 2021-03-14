Couldn't handle slow-paced pitch: Morgan

England had won the first T20I quite convincingly but this wicket, according to Morgan was different from the one dished out in the first game.

Ahmedabad, March 15 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan attributed less pace in the pitch and his batsmen's inability to handle it as the reason for his team's seven-wicket loss to India in the second T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Sunday.

"We were probably in and around par at the half-way stage (England were 91/2 after 11 overs), but India bowled well. This was a different pitch to the one for the first game, less pace in it. They put us on the backfoot from the start and we didn't have a counter to that, which was disappointing. Pace off the ball is always challenging for the batsmen. I was a little disappointed with the way we played," said Morgan after the end of the match.

"I thought we would have to bowl well to get over the line. I thought India bowled well."

England missed the services of Mark Wood, who took 1/20 in his four overs in the first T20I on Friday. Wood is out injured and may not play the next game too.

"You are always going to miss Mark Wood. He is feeling better today so hopefully he'll be fit for the next game. If not, then for the fourth game. We were prepared coming into the series. The next game is on a red-soil pitch, so probably it is going to turn, but we welcome these challenges," said Morgan who made 28 off 20 balls.

