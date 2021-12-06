Couldn't have asked for better birthday, says Shreyas Iyer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): India batter Shreyas Iyer expressed happiness after the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday.



India defeated New Zealand in the second Test by 372 runs to clinch the two-match series 1-0. Coincidentally, India's win clashed with Shreyas Iyer's birthday.

"Test series win with #TeamIndia Couldn't have asked for a better birthday Thank you, everyone, for your wishes. One to remember," tweeted Shreyas.

Shreyas Iyer had a memorable start to his Test career with the bat. He made his debut in the first Test match in Kanpur and scored a ton and a half-century finishing the series as the second-highest run-getter behind Mayank Agarwal scoring 202 runs at an impressive average of 50.50.

Coming to the match, resuming Day 4 at 140/5, overnight batters Rachin Ravindra (18) and Henry Nicholls managed to add just 22 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Jayant Yadav and the visitors were staring down the barrel, still needing 378 runs for a win with just four wickets in hand.

In his very next over, Jayant Yadav dismissed Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee and it seemed that the hosts would wrap up the match before the lunch break on Day 4.

The final two wickets also fell in quick succession and in the end, New Zealand was bowled out for 167, handing the hosts a 372-run win. (ANI)

