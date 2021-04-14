COVID-19: 21 campers test positive at women's national boxing camp

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The National Coaching Camp for elite women boxers has seen 21 members -- including players and coaching staff -- test positive for coronavirus at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. None of them however are Olympic-bound boxers.



"Precautionary Covid tests were conducted at the National Coaching Camp for Elite Women Boxers at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi and 21 campers, including players and coaching staff, have tested positive," an official statement read.

All those who have tested positive are asymptomatic and have been moved to a quarantine zone as per the common protocol of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The Olympic-bound boxers as well as other campers, who tested negative, are placed in a safe zone at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi. It is SAI's utmost effort to ensure containment of the spread of the virus.

In view of the growing Covid cases across the country, the SAI has also issued a circular to all National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) to follow the existing SOP more stringently with stress on conducting regular precautionary tests for athletes.

According to the statement, weekly testing of all athletes, support staff, and administrators are being conducted and strict quarantine norms have been set up. (ANI)

