COVID-19: Dhawan to donate Rs 20 lakhs, IPL post-match awards prize money to 'Mission Oxygen'

A group of 250 plus young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country."We are in unprecedented times right now, and it is the need of the hour that we do everything possible to help each other out. Over the years, I have received incredible love and support from all of you, for which I am eternally grateful. It is now my turn to give back to the people of this country," Dhawan said in a statement on Twitter."I will be making a donation of Rs 20 lakhs, plus money from all post-match individual performance awards that I receive from the IPL 2021 towards Mission Oxygen to help fund the requirement of oxygen," he further said."I would like to thank all the tireless frontline workers for their incredible service. We are forever in your debt. I also urge everyone to observe all health protocols -wear a mask, sanitize and maintain social distancing. Please step out only when necessary. Together, we will win," Dhawan added.On Thursday, Little Master Sachin Tendulkar informed that he has contributed to the cause of 'Mission Oxygen' in order to help the country fight the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic."The second wave of COVID has put our healthcare system under immense pressure. Providing oxygen for a large number of serious COVID patients is the need of the hour. It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion. A group of 250+ young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country," Tendulkar wrote in a statement on Twitter."I've helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India. Your support when I was playing was invaluable and helped me succeed. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic," he added.Delhi Capitals, along with its co-owners JSW and the GMR Group, also stepped in on Thursday to support the city's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Together, the franchise and its patrons, the JSW Foundation and GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 crore to NCR-based NGOs the Hemkunt Foundation, and the Uday Foundation.The donation will be used to procure essential medical supplies, ranging from oxygen cylinders and concentrators to COVID Wellness Kits. (ANI)