Covid-19 effect: FIH Pro League schedule takes a beating

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The FIH Pro League schedule could take a severe beating this year after the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Friday that all Pro League matches, involving Australia, China and New Zealand that had been scheduled for May have been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions in the three countries.

"The FIH and the participating nations are working on rearranging the postponed matches. All Hockey Pro League matches involving Australia, China and New Zealand that had been scheduled for May have been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions in the three countries," the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said in a statement.

The FIH has confirmed 22 matches on the schedule until May-end, all of which are set to take place in Europe and none of the matches will feature Australia, China or New Zealand, who have not played a Pro League game since the pandemic hit.

"More information will be given in this regard, as soon as available," the statement said.

The next round of fixtures includes the men's games between Argentina and India in Buenos Aires, on April 10 and April 11. Ahead of the back-to-back fixture in Buenos Aires, India have played two practice games against the hosts, winning the first and drawing the second.

Argentina made their return to Pro League action last weekend following a coronavirus-enforced break as their men and women played Germany in Buenos Aires.

India will also travel to Britain for games in the men's league on May 8 and 9. Britain's men's and women's teams will host Germany in May, while Spain's men and the United States' women are scheduled to play in London before the end of next month.

