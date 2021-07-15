COVID-19: Fear for 'Hundred' and India Test series unless isolation laws change, says Vaughan

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Thursday said he fears for the upcoming Hundred and the Test series against India unless the Covid-19 isolation rules change within the UK.



The spread of COVID-19 wasn't restricted to just the England team in the recent past, even two Indian cricketers were affected by the virus in the UK. But fortunately, both are doing fine now. While one of them -- a top-order batsman -- has even returned negative tests since, Rishabh Pant will be tested on July 18 as he completes his 10th day in isolation on Sunday.

"I fear for the 100 & the Indian Test series unless the isolation laws change .. we are bound to have cases as is the case with @RishabhPant17.. plus further down the line I fear the Ashes could be hugely affected with players pulling out unless bubbles/quarantine rules change," tweeted Vaughan.

Australia currently also has stringent Covid-19 protocols in place, hence Vaughan said that he feels players might opt out of Ashes, slated to go ahead later this year.

The Indian team will play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22 against a County Championship XI team that is being arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

With the team wanting to test themselves in a practice game rather than two intra-squad games before the series gets underway, the BCCI spoke to the ECB and the same has been worked out.

While speaking to the media in the virtual press conference at the end of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli had said his side wanted first-class games ahead of the series against England, but they had not been given that. (ANI)

