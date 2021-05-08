COVID-19: Moscow Olympic gold medalist MK Kaushik passes away

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday condoled the demise of 66-year-old MK Kaushik, who was a part of the gold medal-winning side at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.



He passed away on Saturday evening, in Delhi due to covid-related complications.

Arjuna Awardee MK Kaushik had coached both men's and women's teams during the 1990s and 2000s. Under his coaching, the Indian men's hockey team won the gold medal in the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games and the Indian women's hockey team won a bronze medal at the Doha Asian Games in 2006.

He was also the assistant coach of the Indian Men's Hockey Team, who won the Asian Games Gold in 2014. For his contribution to Indian Hockey, he was also bestowed with the Dronacharya Award in 2002.

Expressing Hockey India's condolences to Kaushik's bereaved family, President Gyanendro Ningombam in an official release said: "We are extremely saddened to hear the news of his passing and we extend our deepest condolences to Kaushik's family and friends. His contributions to Indian hockey are unmatched and he will be remembered in our hearts forever."

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter to condole the demise of Kaushik.

"Again a sad day for Indian Hockey. We lost MK Kaushik ji, a member of the Indian Hockey Team that won gold at the 1980 Moscow Olympic. He also coached the 1998 Asian Games men's team & 2002 Commonwealth Games Women's team. Both teams won Gold. Salute to Kaushik Ji. Rest in peace," tweeted Rijiju.

India women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal also took to Twitter to condole the demise of MK Kaushik.

"This is really a heartbreaking moment for me, have lost our former coach Olympian MK Kaushik Sir who coached us during my debut in the national team. He was really a great personality & hardworking. We lost a noble soul due to COVID-19. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP," Rampal tweeted. (ANI)

