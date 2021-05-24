COVID-19: Powerlifter Gaurav Sharma hits streets to help needy

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Former international powerlifting champion Gaurav Sharma has been providing food packets and water to the needy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



He said he decided to serve the people in Delhi after the lockdown was imposed and he was able to see the plight of the daily-wage labourers in the national capital.

"I did this during the last lockdown too. I decided to do it again when the lockdown was reimposed. I have been doing this for the past 15 days. 1000-1100 food packets have been prepared. People are also given bottles of water, sanitiser, and face mask," Gaurav told ANI.

"I saw the daily-wage labourers, people have been stuck and they have not been able to go t0 their homes, I felt a bit sad seeing that so I decided to serve them. I'll do it till the lockdown remains in place," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a one-week extension of the lockdown on Sunday, adding that if the trend of decline in new COVID-19 cases continues, the process of unlock will begin from May 31.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the positivity rate dropped to 2.5 per cent as only 1,600 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours."The positivity rate has come to 2.5 per cent in Delhi. 1,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours... Lockdown has been extended till 31st May, 5 am in Delhi," he said.

With 4,454 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, India on Monday reached a grim milestone as the country's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry informed.

However, the trajectory of declining fresh coronavirus infections continues further with 2,22,315 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,40,842 fresh infections were reported on Sunday and 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. (ANI)

