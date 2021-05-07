COVID-19: SAI, IOA join hands to help India's ex-international athletes, coaches

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has collaborated to open a special cell to provide resource support to India's ex-international athletes and coaches who are COVID-19 positive.



If the concerned person requires any support, they have to register at https://www.research.net/r/SAI-IOA-Covid-19.

"SAI and IOA stand with India's ex-international athletes and coaches who are Covid 19 positive. A special cell has been opened to exclusively provide resource support to them," SAI tweeted.

SAI had already taken measures to ensure Olympic-bound athletes are tested on a weekly basis so that their health is monitored constantly.

However, in view of the need for Olympics-bound athletes to continue their training without disruption, SAI last week took a decision to allow training even during the quarantine period in a controlled environment. Athletes are required to go through mandatory quarantine when they reach an SAI centre from a home break or a competition.

During the quarantine period, general fitness and monitored training on a staggered schedule would be allowed.

The coach/support staff/sparring partners involved in training for such an athlete would form part of the individual athlete's group and follow the same regime as the athlete and would not be allowed to interact with athletes/support staff in the bio-bubble until the test results of the whole group come out negative at the end of the initial quarantine period of 7 days.

If any member of the athlete's group returns a positive result at the end of the quarantine period, the whole group will remain in quarantine for a further period of 7 days. The entire group would be allowed to merge with the regular training group already in the bio-bubble, once every member returns a negative result.

Even if the athlete is found positive but is asymptomatic fitness activities through video conference under strict medical supervision will be carried out. The counselling sessions for such athletes will also be organised to ensure the high morale of an athlete is maintained. (ANI)

