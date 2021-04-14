Covid-19 setback: KSLTA suspends tennis tournaments till May 31

Bengaluru, April 14 (IANS) The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) on Wednesday suspended all tennis tournaments across the state due to the rising number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state. No tournaments will be played between April 17 and May 31.

"At KSLTA, the safety of the players is of utmost importance. We do not want to take a risk with the health of our players and hence we thought it was better to cancel the existing events and postpone all the tournaments to be organised by the KSLTA and all the other tournaments held under the aegis of AITA (All India Tennis Association) and KSLTA," said KSLTA joint secretary Sunil Yajaman.