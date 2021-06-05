COVID-19: Sprint legend Milkha Singh's condition improving in ICU

Chandigarh [Punjab], 5 June (ANI): In what comes as a positive news, India's legendary sprinter Milkha Singh is doing better as he battles COVID-19 in the ICU of the NHE block of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital.



"On the basis of all the medical parameters today i.e 5th June 2021, his condition has been observed better than yesterday," confirmed Prof. Ashok Kumar, Spokesperson, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU on Thursday. He is currently being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER.

Earlier on Friday PM Narendra Modi spoke to Milkha Singh and expressed hope that the iconic former athlete will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics."

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He still is the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements. (ANI)

