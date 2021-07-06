COVID-19: Sri Lanka players to enter bubble after arriving from England

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Three England players testing positive for Covid-19 has sent alarm bells ringing as Sri Lanka and India are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs and three T20Is.



Sri Lanka last played against England in three ODIs and three T20Is and the cricketers are slated to return to Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening.

However, sources within the Sri Lanka board have confirmed that England players testing positive for Covid-19 is not the reason to ask the Sri Lanka players to enter bio-bubble, they would have entered the bubble right away as India is already in the Island Nation.

"Our players will anyway go into a bubble, since India is already in the country," the source told ANI.

Sri Lanka failed to win a single match on their tour to England after they suffered a 3-0 defeat in T20Is and a 2-0 in the ODI series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday named an 18-strong group for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

The announcement comes after the news that three members of the initial playing group and four members of the management staff had tested positive for COVID-19, and consequently, the entire squad initially selected was required to isolate. (ANI)