  4. COVID-19: Three members of Pak women's pre-WI series camp test positive

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 28th, 2021, 12:35:02hrs
PCB logo

Karachi [Pakistan], October 28 (ANI): Three squad members of the national women's team participating in the pre-West Indies series camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre have tested positive for Covid-19.

"These members tested positive in the routine Covid-19 testing yesterday and are under 10-day quarantine, which ends on November 6," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in its official statement.
The other squad members will remain in isolation till November 2 and undergo tests every alternate day, starting Friday, to stem any potential spread of the virus.
As per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, all squad members had joined the bio-secure environment after returning two negative tests. These squad members had been vaccinated for Covid-19 in May.
Pakistan and West Indies will play three ODIs on November 8, 11 and 14 at the National Stadium. (ANI)

