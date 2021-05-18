COVID-19: Wrestler Labhanshu turns car into ambulance, installs oxygen cylinder

By Anuj Mishra

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): With the second wave of COVID-19 rampant in India, wrestler Labhanshu Sharma has turned his car into an ambulance with oxygen facility in Rishikesh.



The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the country with India recording more than 2.60 lakhs cases daily. In times of acute shortage of oxygen and ambulances, Labhanshu has started the free service for those in need. The service can be availed by calling the wrestler on his mobile.

"I have converted my car into a free temporary ambulance for the people in need. I have also written a helpline number on the car and have pasted stickers of 'Free Ambulance' on all four sides of the vehicle. The service can be availed by anyone just by contacting me on 9997170782," Labhanshu told ANI.

"I got the idea of converting my car into an ambulance after I heard that people in my city weren't able to get the emergency vehicle and if they were getting one its price was on the higher side," he added.

Not only COVID-19 patients but pregnant women, old age persons looking to get vaccinated can contact the Indian wrestler if they urgently need an ambulance.

The 24-year-old wrestler took up the noble cause to help people fight against the deadly virus which has taken the lives of more than 4,800 people in the state.

"Pregnant women, citizens who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, old patients who might be in dire need of medicines can also contact me as my services are open to all," said Labhanshu.

"I would drive the car for needy and anyone can contact on my number at any time as the free ambulance service is for 24 hours. I have also purchased an Oxygen cylinder and it has been fitted in the car," he added.

In April, Labhanshu had offered his residence to be utilised as a COVID care centre with all amenities however after receiving no communication from the authorities, he had to drop the plan.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the COVID curfew till May 25 due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

Giving information about the important decisions taken regarding the Covid-19 curfew in the high-level meeting, government spokesman Subodh Uniyal said that the COVID-19 lockdown will be implemented from May 18 (6 am) to May 25 (6 am).

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed in the wedding ceremony and RTPCR test will be mandatory before 72 hours. "COVID-19 curfew will be valid only for the visit of the patient to the doctor, the pass will be given on the e-pass application in the health emergency," read an official note. (ANI)

