Covid effect: Olympic-bound wrestlers' Sonepat camp cancelled

"With just about 70 days left for the scheduled start to the Olympics it is not possible to undergo a 14-day quarantine in May. Instead, it has been decided to hold camp in Europe. We will apply for the visas and send the team as early as possible," the coach told IANS.

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) A plan to organise a preparatory camp for the Tokyo Olympic Games-bound eight freestyle wrestlers from next week in nearby Sonepat, Haryana, has been cancelled due to new 14-day quarantine rule imposed, said a national coach associated with the team on Saturday.

The camp, at which four women wrestlers would have been present, was to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus in Sonepat.

The coach said that the camp would be held in Poland and Hungary, and there is also the option of taking personal sparring partners for European tour.

"The Indian team will also compete in the World Ranking Series in Warsaw, scheduled to be held from June 9-13," he coach.

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia, who has qualified in men's 65kg freestyle event, could skip the European tour as he is currently training with his personal coach at Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary, Karnataka.

Ravi Dahiya (57 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg) and Sumit Malik (125 kg) have won the Olympics quota.

Vinesh Phogat, who has qualified in the women's 53kg, is training in Hungary. Seema Bisla (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) are training in Haryana.

--IANS

nns/qma