COVID UPDATE: Big outbreak in BBL side Melbourne Stars' squad; game likely to go ahead

Melbourne, Jan 2 (IANS) The Big Bash League (BBL) game between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers later on Sunday is likely to go ahead at the Junction Oval here despite several new COVID-19 cases emerging and the Stars missing 10 playing-squad members due to the raging virus.

A massive outbreak in the Stars camp earlier this week has seen a total of 18 COVID-19 positive cases, including eight staff members. On Saturday evening, three more cricketers tested COVID-19 positive, according to a report in sen.com.au, which has brought down the number of players available for selection to just eight from their original 18-memebr squad.