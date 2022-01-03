COVID UPDATE: Cricket Australia CEO Hockley tests positive, has mild symptoms

A statement issued by Cricket Australia said that Hockley, who is fully vaccinated, had developed mild symptoms and a PCR test revealed he was COVID-19 positive.

Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday confirmed that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nick Hockley had tested positive for COVID-19, and added that he "has had no direct contact with the Test players", meaning the side competing in the Ashes was safe.

"Hockley developed mild symptoms and immediately got tested and isolated, with a positive result now confirmed. He has had no direct contact with the Australian Men's Test squad, or other teams, in accordance with Cricket Australia's biosecurity protocols. Fully vaccinated, Hockley is isolating at home with his family and will continue to follow the NSW (New South Wales) Government guidelines and quarantine protocols," said the CA statement.

Hockley said he was in good health and recovering well.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I immediately got a PCR test which has since returned a positive result. I am isolating at home with my family, who have returned negative results," Hockley was quoted as saying by sen.com.au.

"Over recent days, we have seen cases in relation to the Australian men's Ashes team and some of the BBL (Big Bash League) teams. It is a reminder of the complexity COVID-19 presents for major sporting events and the importance of being vaccinated, getting a booster as soon as possible, and getting tested as soon as symptoms present themselves."

Hockey was recently quoted as saying that despite COVID-19 cases being detected in the England and Australia Test sides, the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG beginning January 5 will be "safe".

"We've got very robust COVID-safe plans that are led by the venues working closely with the health authorities," Hockley said.

--IANS

akm/