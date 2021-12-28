COVID UPDATE: U-19 Asia Cup game between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka cancelled

Dubai, Dec 28 (IANS) The final Group B game of the Under-19 Asia Cup between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Tuesday was been cancelled after two officials tested COVID-19 positive, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has said.

The match was stopped in the 33rd over when the information came about the COVID-19 cases. Sri Lanka had elected to bowl after winning the toss and had restricted the opposition to 130/4 in 32.4 overs.