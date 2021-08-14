Covid watch: Tokyo reports 12 more Covid positive cases on Saturday

Eleven of the 12 samples that returned confirmed positive cases are Japanese residents and were reported by the organising committee of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Tokyo, Aug 14 (IANS) The number of confirmed cases for Covid-19 in Tokyo continued to rise after 12 more cases were announced by the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games organising committee.

With 10 days to go for the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games on August 23, the city has seen a total of 16 positive cases so far among people related to the Paralympic Games in tests conducted from August 12 onwards.

The lone non-resident positive Covid-19 case was detected after the tested person had undergone a 14-day quarantine period. The cases are evenly spread across Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Oita and Nagasaki prefecture.

The Tokyo Olympic Games that ended on August 8 had reported 163 positive cases in more than 60,000 samples collected since July 1. the Games were held from July 23 to August 8.

