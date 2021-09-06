CPL: Simmons, Akeal Hosein star as Trinbago Knight Riders beat Jamaica Tallawahs

Basseterre [Saint Kitts], September 6 (ANI): Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) moved back into the top four of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) table with a seven-wicket victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs.



TKR won the toss and elected to field first. This proved an inspired decision as their vaunted bowling attack ran through the Tallawahs top order. However, Carlos Brathwaite and Imad Wasim managed to rebuild the innings to give the Tallawahs a total of 144.

In reply, TKR overcame a rain delay to win the game with ease although they had several fielding mishaps to help them on their way. Lendl Simmons returned to form as his 70 led the way for the Knight Riders.

With several enforced changes as a result of injuries in the camp, the Tallawahs got their innings off to a poor start with five wickets falling in the Powerplay.

At the halfway stage of the innings, they could only muster 34 runs as the TKR bowling combinations of Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine and Khary Pierre offered no freebies.

Once Imad Wasim, making his first appearance for the Tallawahs in this CPL, and Brathwaite got their eye in they were able to launch a counter-attack.

The pair put on an 83-run partnership from 64 balls to rebuild the innings and that was supplemented by some late Andre Russell sixes to give TKR a tricky total to negotiate.

TKR got their innings off to a watchful start, but Sunil Narine was dismissed just before the heavens opened leading to a rain delay.

Once play resumed TKR easily chased the 145 required as Simmons and Colin Munro put together a 102-run partnership to ensure there would be no drama in the chase.

Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 144/7 (Brathwaite 58, Imad 42; Akeal Hosein 2-12) vs Trinbago Knight Riders 145/3 (Simmons 70, Munro 34; Imad 2-19) (ANI)

