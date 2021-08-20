Credit 40-50 days of preparation for Rahul's success: Sridhar

"Rahul was the fourth opener going into the series, but his preparation has been extraordinary. I have been feeding him a lot of throw-downs," said India's fielding coach R Sridhar.

London, Aug 20 (IANS) Thorough preparation for 40-50 days in the lead-up to Test series against England helped K.L. Rahul adapt to the opening batsmans role with ease, a member of the Indian team management has revealed.

"How to play, the bat angles, the contact points. He has analysed all these and had a good 40-50 days of practice. That's why he is batting the way he is batting," the 51-year-old said on the Youtube channel of R Ashwin.

The former left-arm spinner said that it all boils down to preparation

"He has found some ways to score runs in England as an opener, even back in 2018 where he scored a 100 at The Oval. Not many openers succeed in England. Even the English openers average less than 35," added Sridhar.

"It all boils down to preparation and wanting to play Test cricket again."

In two Tests played so far, Rahul has scored 244 runs at an average of 61.00, hitting a century (129) and a half-century.

