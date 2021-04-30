Cricket Association of Bengal's staff members receive COVID-19 vaccine

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) apex council members, committee members, former office bearers, staff, and groundsmen received the COVID-19 vaccine here at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.



The CAB held a vaccination camp in association with AMRI Hospital Ltd (AMRI) on Friday. The State Government had accorded its permission to the application made by CAB and AMRI after a proper evaluation process including a site visit.

"CAB's vaccination programme was inaugurated with a lamp lighting ceremony by CAB President Avishek Dalmiya, Amri Ceo Rupak Barua, Hony Secretary Snehashis Ganguly and other CAB officials," CAB said in an official statement.

"CAB Apex Council Members, Committee Members, Former Office bearers, staff and grounds men were vaccinated at CAB today," it added.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya had said on Thursday that as per the rules and guidelines, those who are above the age of 45 are eligible for this camp. "However, there would be more such arrangements organised for the Bengal team players playing at various levels once above 18-year-old persons become eligible to get vaccinated after 1st of May 2021. Umpires, scorers, observers amongst others would also be provided with an opportunity."

The rapid upsurge of COVID-19 in West Bengal had forced the Election Commission to prohibit roadshows, 'padyatras' and big public meetings in the state.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Friday, as many as 3,498 deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

