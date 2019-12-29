Cricket Australia, others hail Peter Siddle for his outstanding career

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 29 (ANI): Cricket Australia has congratulated Peter Siddle for his outstanding career after the veteran fast bowler announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday.

Siddle, 35, took 221 wickets from 67 Test matches including eight five-wicket hauls. He is the 13th highest Test wicket-taker among all Australian bowlers and will be forever remembered for the hat-trick he claimed on his birthday against England at the 'Gabba in 2010.

Justin Langer, the Australian Men's Team Head Coach, described Siddle as a true team man."The year after I retired from playing, Matty Hayden and Ricky Ponting were raving about this guy called Peter Siddle. If it came from them, you knew it was right and so it proved throughout his brilliant international career," Langer said."He is an unbelievable bloke and an extremely good cricketer. He is everything about what a team player is. He has given his heart and soul to the Australian team and the game of cricket.""We'll always be thankful to him for what he's given to the national team, and for the critical role, he played in helping us retain the Ashes in England this year. He's going out when he's still playing well which, in a perfect world, is something every athlete wants to do," he added.Tim Paine, the Australian team captain, thanked Siddle for his exemplary service to Australian and international cricket."Sids has been the heart and soul of the team for a long time. I remember coming up through with him through the academies and even back then he was one of the great team men, something he has continued to this day," Paine said."He has a massive heart and is a fantastic bowler. He'll be very much missed around the group. He's been unbelievably good for our younger fast bowlers over the last 18 months and been a great support for me during that time, as well," he added.Kevin Roberts, Cricket Australia's Chief Executive, praised Siddle for playing a crucial role in defining the team culture in recent seasons."On behalf of everyone in the Australian cricket family, I would like to thank Peter for his extraordinary service to the national team," Roberts said."Peter's contribution extends well beyond what you see on the field. He is a wonderful team player who has been a pivotal figure in the resurgence of the national team.""His 221 Test wickets are a huge accomplishment and matched by the impact he has made on the culture of the team. He is a terrific competitor, a humble person and exemplifies the values of Australian cricket," he added.In addition to his 67 Tests, Siddle also represented Australia in 20 One-Day Internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals.He will continue to play cricket at the domestic level, including for the Adelaide Strikers in this year's Big Bash League and for Victoria in the Marsh Sheffield Shield. (ANI)