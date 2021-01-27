Cricket Australia confirms Indian players were subjected to racial abuse in third Test

The Indian team had lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj over the second and third day of the Sydney Test. Siraj had to face the brunt of unruly crowds even after the complaint.

Melbourne: Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed that the members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse during the third Test at Sydney.

Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Integrity and Security, on Wednesday, provided an update on the investigation into crowd behaviour during the Sydney Test.

"Cricket Australia has submitted its report into crowd behaviour at the SCG during the third Test against India to the International Cricket Council," a statement from Cricket Australia read.

"CA confirms that members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse. CA's own investigation into the matter remains open, with CCTV footage, ticketing data and interviews with spectators still being analysed in an attempt to locate those responsible. Spectators who are found to have breached CA's Anti-Harassment Code face lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

"CA's investigation concluded that the spectators filmed and/or photographed by media in the Brewongle Stand concourse at the conclusion of the 86th over on day three of the Test did not engage in racist behaviour."

"As stated at the time of the incident, CA has a zero tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms and, as hosts of the Border-Gavaskar series, apologises to the Indian men's cricket team," the statement further read.

CA is awaiting confirmation from NSW Police that it has completed its investigation into the matter and will not offer further comment until it is received, it added.

After arriving in India, Siraj revealed that the umpires at the SCG told India skipper Ajinkya Rahane that the team can walk off the park, but the side did not wish to do that.

"Australian crowd started abusing me, it made me mentally strong. Not letting it hamper my performance was my prime concern. My job was to inform that I was being abused, I told the entire matter to captain Rahane. Umpires told us that you can walk off the field and leave the game but Ajju bhai told the umpire that we will not leave, we respect the game," Siraj told reporters at a press conference in Hyderabad on January 21.

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin showed grit and determination on the fifth day of the third Test to deny Australia a win at SCG.

India then defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series at The Gabba last week to take the series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

India's historic win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot.