Cricket Australia picks Green, then removes him from WI tour

Sydney, May 19 (IANS) Even as Indian cricket continues to find talented youngsters ready to perform, Australia's struggle in fielding talented youngsters continued after it emerged on Wednesday that Cricket Australia (CA) made a late decision to exclude 21-year-old all-rounder Cameron Green from the squad that tours West Indies.

Australia play West Indies in eight limited-overs games in July. Green was told that he was in the original expanded 23-member squad but missed out on a spot in the final list announced on Monday.

"I got told I was in the original expanded squad and (then) got told I just missed out," Green was quoted as saying by The West Australian newspaper.

This could mean curtains for the all-rounder's chances in the T20 World Cup.

Green, who has played four Tests and one one-dayer so far, however, took the snub in his stride.

"But looking at all the names on that list, you can see why. They've picked a really strong squad that has performed well over the past year," he said.

"Unfortunately I didn't make it, but it's an awesome squad and I'm sure they'll do really well over there," he added.

Green, like Test opener Will Pucovski, is considered as Australian cricket's future. However, he has faced injury problems in his back in his short career. Pucovski too has had mental health problems.

It means Australia may face a tough time in the near future.

Green though remains grateful for having avoided injury in his first year as professional cricketer.

"This might be my first year as a professional cricketer I've gotten to this part of the year uninjured," Green said.

"It's a nice little stepping stone going into the year to be fully fit and hit the ground running from day one.

"I'm looking forward to a good pre-season over here."

