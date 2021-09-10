Cricket fans vent frustration with memes, demand action

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid's advertisement of a credit card payment app, which shows 'The Wall' losing his cool while struck in a traffic jam and throwing coffee on a woman's car window, has once again gone viral after the fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford was cancelled on Friday.

The match was called off due to the Indian players' reluctance to play it following emergence of a fresh Covid-19 positive case after team assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar had tested positive a few days after head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar had tested positive for the deadly virus.

The advertisement featuring an angry Dravid was all over the social media with fans posting a collage of an angry former batsman venting out his anger on the steering wheel and making angry gestures at people stuck in a traffic jam.

A fan wrote, "When you are waiting for 5th Test and it gets postponed" and posted the collage of an angry Rahul Dravid, which received thousands of likes and re-tweets.

Social media was flooded with hundreds of memes and messages which summed up the frustration of the cricket fans.

"(Jimmy) Anderson is 39! The next time England and India will play a test series will possibly be 2024 or 2025. This is the last time the GOATs Anderson and Kohli will face each other. We want the 5th test match to happen," urged a fan.

Anderson and Kohli have had more than a few skirmishes during the series which have hogged headlines.

Another fan also posted a picture of Anderson and Kohli having a go at each other, captioning it "End of rivalry!!"

Another fan demanded action against coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli who attend a book launch at a London hotel outside their bubble and reportedly contracted the virus. "Ravi Shastri & Virat Kohli should be questioned harshly by @BCCI: Why they both attended the book launch in UK without acquiring clearance from ECB? It was clearly breach of bubble & Covid norms. Shame: Both should be sacked immediately," a fan tweeted.

"And if the BCCI finds a breach or breaches of the bio-secure protocol, what disciplinary action will it take against those responsible? The Indian players were absolutely correct in registering their unwillingness to take the field for the compromised Manchester Test," wrote another fan.

