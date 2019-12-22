Cricket fraternity congratulate India on series win against Windies

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): The cricket fraternity on Sunday congratulated the Indian team for their victory over West Indies in the series decider at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

India registered a four-wicket victory over the Caribbeans and won the series 2-1.

This is the Men in Blue's tenth consecutive series win over the Windies.Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly congratulated the team and hailed Ravindra Jadeja's batting performance."Another win @bcci ...congratulations..good performances with the bat in a pressure game..Jadeja s improvement with the bat so important.," Ganguly tweeted.Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh lauded India's top-class batting in the match against West Indies."Congratulations @BCCI for winning the series.. it's been a good series.. top class batting from @ImRo45 @klrahul11 @imVkohli @imjadeja and apna thakur @imShard West Indies seems like getting better everyday congratulations @KieronPollard55 nd team for playing brilliantly" Harbhajan tweeted.Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman applauded Shardul Thakur and Jadeja's batting performance in a match that went down the wire."Fantastic effort from Shardul Thakur and Jadeja to hold on to their nerves and take India home. West Indies gave India a real fight and can be very proud of their effort. It was really wonderful to see such a well-fought series," Laxman tweeted.Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said that the team's middle order and KL Rahul's batting performance in the series is the biggest gain."Hard-fought series win by team India this.big gain this series #rahul and middle-order batting. Well tried #WestIndies #indvswi," he said.After being asked to bat first, West Indies posted a score of 315/5 in the allotted fifty overs.The splendid batting performances of skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul ensured India's victory.Kohli, Sharma, and Rahul scored 85, 63 and 77 runs, respectively. (ANI)