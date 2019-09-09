Cricket fraternity congratulates Australia on retaining Ashes

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): As Australia defeated England by 185 runs in the fourth Test to retain the Ashes, cricket fraternity congratulated the team and sent in their wishes on microblogging site on Twitter.

Australia outclassed England on Sunday as the Three Lions were bundled out for 197 in the fourth innings. Pacer Pat Cummins took four wickets for Australia whereas Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazelwood picked up one wicket each.

"Well done Australia and @stevesmith49 for retaining the ashes. #Ashes19," Indian off-spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted.[{12a3b9e9-0521-4bea-8180-bfe87c993870:intradmin/ash.JPG}]"IT'S COMING HOME!!!! #youbeauty!!! #ashes," Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tweeted.[{c510e664-0ed3-4f33-bb5c-57180f5a09e5:intradmin/maxi.JPG}]"Yeeeeeesssss Australia! #cmonaussie #youbeautyaussie," former Australia pacer Ryan Harris tweeted.[{72fe61d9-1716-4d59-b94e-25cd8f2b561b:intradmin/harris.JPG}]"What an effort by England today .. Great fight. But well done Australia on retaining the #Ashes. no point in pretending but they have been the better team .. better in all departments," former England skipper Michael Vaughan tweeted.[{8b70ab92-674e-4fe3-921b-d60e9c403c70:intradmin/vau.JPG}]"Well done Australia. Bloody beauty. This test cricket isn't bad, is it?? #retained awesome effort lads," former Australia pacer John Hastings tweeted.[{a5b8591b-1386-4ace-9fe5-d739340d6984:intradmin/hast.JPG}]The 30-year-old Steve Smith, who scored 82 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes on Saturday, has been having an exceptional series. He has amassed 671 runs and has become the second-fastest batsman to register 26 Test centuries.In the first innings of the match, he scored a double ton, enabling Australia to post 497 on the board.The team then bundled out England for 301 to gain a lead of 196 runs.In the second innings, Australia was in a spot of bother at 44/4, but Smith played a vital 82-run knock to enable the side to declare at 186/6, setting England a target of 383 runs.Paine was able to contribute himself in the second innings as he scored a half-century. He has become the first captain to retain the Ashes in England since Steve Waugh in 2001.In the final innings, England's wickets kept on falling at regular intervals but Australia had to toil hard to take the final two wickets.England was finally bundled out for 197 in the fourth innings. Pat Cummins took the maximum number of wickets as he scalped four batsmen.Currently, Australia has a 2-1 lead in the series with one match left to play.England and Australia next face each other in the final Test, beginning September 12 at the Oval. (ANI)