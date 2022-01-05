Cricket fraternity lauds Bangladesh's historic win against New Zealand

The visitors secured a brilliant 8-wicket victory over New Zealand on Day 5 of the opening Test, snapping Black Caps' 17-match unbeaten streak at home.

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) The cricketing world on Wednesday lavished praise on Bangladesh team for their historic away Test win against New Zealand at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Bangladesh had not previously won any of their 43 matches in New Zealand across all three formats, while the result also ended the Kiwis' eight-series home win streak that stretched back to 2017.

After the win, the cricketing world including many players - past and present - lauded Bangladesh. Here are a few of them.

"Any talk of @BLACKCAPS taking this test match lightly is rubbish. @BCBtigers won a nice toss and played a great test. Congratulations to @BCBtigers and staff on making history. Really looking forward to the second test," said former captain Stephen Fleming in a tweet.

"Congratulations @BCBtigers Flag of Bangladesh for creating history in Mount Maunganui! To win the Test by 8 wickets and register their first-ever Test win over New Zealand is inspirational and an incredible achievement. I am sure this win will be cherished for a long time. #NZvsBan," tweeted former India cricketer and NCA head VVS Laxman.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is not part of the ongoing series, also congratulated his teammates.

"What a way to start the year for Bangladesh cricket. Big congratulations to captain, players and coaching staff," tweeted Shakib.

"Little late, but I love firsts. @BCBtigers were brilliant in their first ever test victory over the @BLACKCAPS in New Zealand. Interrupted preparations even add to the exceptional performance. #NZvBAN," said former Australia spinner Brad Hogg in praise of the Tigers.

"What a moment for @BCBtigers great achievement #NZvsBan brilliant game of test cricket," said Sri Lanka cricketer Dinesh Chandimal.

"What a golden day for @BCBtigers today! History has been created. Congratulations to everyone on this amazing win over @BLACKCAPS. #NZvBAN," tweeted Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane.

New Zealand, the reigning World Test Championship winners, will now hope to level the two-match series in the second Test beginning on January 9 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

For Bangladesh, it will be a massive opportunity to seal a historic series victory.

