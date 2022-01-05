Cricket fraternity lauds Bangladesh's historic win against New Zealand

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) The cricketing world on Wednesday lavished praise on Bangladesh team for their historic away Test win against New Zealand at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
The visitors secured a brilliant 8-wicket victory over New Zealand on Day 5 of the opening Test, snapping Black Caps' 17-match unbeaten streak at home.
Bangladesh had not previously won any of their 43 matches in New Zealand across all three formats, while the result also ended the Kiwis' eight-series home win streak that stretched back to 2017.
After the win, the cricketing world including many players - past and present - lauded Bangladesh. Here are a few of them.
"Any talk of @BLACKCAPS taking this test match lightly is rubbish. @BCBtigers won a nice toss and played a great test. Congratulations to @BCBtigers and staff on making history. Really looking forward to the second test," said former captain Stephen Fleming in a tweet.
"Congratulations @BCBtigers Flag of Bangladesh for creating history in Mount Maunganui! To win the Test by 8 wickets and register their first-ever Test win over New Zealand is inspirational and an incredible achievement. I am sure this win will be cherished for a long time. #NZvsBan," tweeted former India cricketer and NCA head VVS Laxman.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is not part of the ongoing series, also congratulated his teammates.
"What a way to start the year for Bangladesh cricket. Big congratulations to captain, players and coaching staff," tweeted Shakib.
"Little late, but I love firsts. @BCBtigers were brilliant in their first ever test victory over the @BLACKCAPS in New Zealand. Interrupted preparations even add to the exceptional performance. #NZvBAN," said former Australia spinner Brad Hogg in praise of the Tigers.
"What a moment for @BCBtigers great achievement #NZvsBan brilliant game of test cricket," said Sri Lanka cricketer Dinesh Chandimal.
"What a golden day for @BCBtigers today! History has been created. Congratulations to everyone on this amazing win over @BLACKCAPS. #NZvBAN," tweeted Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane.
New Zealand, the reigning World Test Championship winners, will now hope to level the two-match series in the second Test beginning on January 9 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
For Bangladesh, it will be a massive opportunity to seal a historic series victory.
--IANS
avn/cs