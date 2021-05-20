Cricket fraternity mourns death of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Indian cricket fraternity led by former Test opener Wasim Jaffer and star batsman Suresh Raina mourned the demise of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father on Thursday.



Bhuvneshwar's father Kiran Pal Singh passed away in Meerut on Thursday. He was a retired sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvneshwar's father was fighting a battle against liver cancer. The SRH pacer's father's illness was first detected in September last year.

"So sorry to hear about your father @BhuviOfficial. May his soul rest in peace, Thoughts and prayers with you and family. Please take care and stay strong," Jaffer tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Raina sent out the condolence message for Bhuvneshwar's father.

"Very sorry to hear about your Father @BhuviOfficial! May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to you & your family..Om Shanti," Raina tweeted.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH )--- Bhuvneshwar's IPL team- also condoled the death of the pacer's father.

"Our condolences to @BhuviOfficial & his family on the passing of his father. Stay strong, Bhuvi," SRH tweeted.

"Our thoughts are with you and your family", Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Bhuvneshwar's father's condition worsened 14 days ago and he was hospitalised at a private facility in Meerut and was discharged on Tuesday. But he breathed his last on Thursday, succumbing two days later.

Last week, India and Mumbai Indians spinner Piyush Chawla's father Pramod Kumar Chawla died due to COVID-19 complications.

The last few days have been sad for the Indian cricket fraternity as Rajasthan Royals' young fast bowler Chetan Sakariya also lost his father due to COVID-19 earlier this month. (ANI)

